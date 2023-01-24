Premios Oscar 2023: los nominados son…
La temporada de premios cinematográficos va llegando a su punto más alto con las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar que se conocieron hoy. Argentina, 1985 obtuvo esperada la nominación como Mejor Película Internacional.
Con las nominaciones de esta mañana, la votación final de la Academia se realizará del 2 al 7 de marzo, con los Oscar programados para el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre en una ceremonia transmitida en vivo por TNT y TNT Series que será conducida por Jimmy Kimmel.
Los seleccionados
Mejor película
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor en un papel principal
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye
Actriz en un papel principal
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
Director
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund
Actor en un papel secundario
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Actriz en un papel secundario
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Largometraje animado
Pinocchio
Marcel
Puss In Boots
The Sea Best
Turning Red
Largometraje Documental
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Largometraje Internacional
All Quiet on the Western Front – Alemania
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
Close – Belgica
EO – Polonia
The Quiet One – Irlanda
Escritura (Guión Adaptado)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Escritura (Guión original)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Fabelmans
Tar
Cinematografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Edición de película
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Música (partitura original)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
Las banshees de Inisherin
Todo en todas partes Todo a la vez
The Fabelmans
Música (canción original)
Applause
Hold My Hand
Lift Me Up
Naatu Naatu
This Is A Life
Diseño de producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Maquillaje y Peluquería
All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale
Cortometraje de acción en vivo
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Cortometraje Documental
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate
Cortometraje de Animación
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sonido
Todo tranquilo en el frente occidental
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Efectos visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick.