Premios Oscar 2023: los nominados son… 

24/01/2023

La temporada de premios cinematográficos va llegando a su punto más alto con las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar que se conocieron hoy. Argentina, 1985 obtuvo esperada la nominación como Mejor Película Internacional.

Con las nominaciones de esta mañana, la votación final de la Academia se realizará del 2 al 7 de marzo, con los Oscar programados para el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre en una ceremonia transmitida en vivo por TNT y TNT Series que será conducida por Jimmy Kimmel.

Los seleccionados

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Actor en un papel principal

Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye

Actriz en un papel principal

Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh

Director

Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund

Actor en un papel secundario

Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan

Actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu

Largometraje animado

Pinocchio
Marcel
Puss In Boots
The Sea Best
Turning Red

Largometraje Documental

All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Largometraje Internacional
Película Internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front – Alemania
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
Close – Belgica
EO – Polonia
The Quiet One – Irlanda

Escritura (Guión Adaptado)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Escritura (Guión original)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Fabelmans
Tar

Cinematografía

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar

Edición de película

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

Música (partitura original)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
Las banshees de Inisherin
Todo en todas partes Todo a la vez
The Fabelmans

Música (canción original)

Applause
Hold My Hand
Lift Me Up
Naatu Naatu
This Is A Life

Diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Diseño de vestuario

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Maquillaje y Peluquería

All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Cortometraje Documental

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate

Cortometraje de Animación

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sonido

Todo tranquilo en el frente occidental
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick.

